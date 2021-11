Northwest Regional Police in Lancaster County say they found Timothy White, 54, dead after the car he was driving crashed into a tree.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say that a Palmyra man is dead after a car crashed into a tree Monday morning in Lancaster County.

Police say they found 54-year-old Palmyra man Timothy White dead after responding to reports of a crash on Mount Gretna Road in Mount Joy Township.

After an investigation, officials found that the car had left the right side of the road, and crashed into a tree.