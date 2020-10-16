x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Lancaster County

Overturned tractor trailer closes portion of Route 30 in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County

The crash occurred around 1:48 a.m. on Route 30 near Hudson Run Road, according to dispatch. There was no immediate word on injuries.
Credit: Ryan Rimby/FOX43
Overturned tractor trailer on Route 30 in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County was closed Friday afternoon as emergency crews responded to crash involving an overturned tractor trailer.

The incident was reported around 1:48 p.m., according to dispatch.

The crash occurred on Lincoln Highway (Route 30) near Hudson Run Road in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County. 

Hazmat personnel were called in to clear diesel fuel leaks from the accident.

The crash closed Route 30 East at Brackbill Road, and one westbound lane of Route 30 was closed as well.

The road is expected to remain closed until roughly 5 p.m.

No one was injured.