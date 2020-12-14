Overnight lane restrictions will be in place on Route 283 near State Road in Lancaster County, PennDOT says

The restrictions will affect traffic in both directions between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, while the contractor resets an existing barrier to the outside of the shoulder along the highway, PennDOT said.

This work is part of an $18.5 million contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of Bedford County, PennDOT said. The project includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.



Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews, PennDOT said.