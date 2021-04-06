Overnight lane restrictions planned for Route 283 at the Route 722 interchange in Lancaster County next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place next week on Route 283 at the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 722 (Landisville) Interchange in Lancaster County, PennDOT announced Friday.
Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions of Route 283 Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. This will allow the contractor to remove overhang jacks and underdeck shielding from the bridge spanning the highway, according to PennDOT.
Once the work is completed, two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions of Route 283, PennDOT said.
The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the project.
Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.
The work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.