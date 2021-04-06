Overnight lane restrictions planned for Route 283 at the Route 722 interchange in Lancaster County next week

Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions of Route 283 Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m., PennDOT said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place next week on Route 283 at the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 722 (Landisville) Interchange in Lancaster County, PennDOT announced Friday.

Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions of Route 283 Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. This will allow the contractor to remove overhang jacks and underdeck shielding from the bridge spanning the highway, according to PennDOT.

Once the work is completed, two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions of Route 283, PennDOT said.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the project.

Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.