LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Residents across Lancaster were left without power in the early evening hours of Tuesday, July 18.

According to FOX43's crew at the scene, along Stone Mill Road in Manor Township, a chicken truck swerved and hit a light pole, causing the truck to flip onto its side.