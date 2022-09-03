Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Lancaster County

The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle will visit Lancaster and Mount Joy this weekend.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's not every day Central Pennsylvanians see a 27-foot long hot dog on wheels, but passersby on South Queen Street in Lancaster Wednesday may have seen just that.

One of the infamous Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles made a pit stop at the Lancaster County Convention Center for the C&S Food Show on March 9, serving both hot dogs and photo opportunities to residents.

The Weinermobile will stop two more times in Lancaster County this weekend.

With only six of these unique vehicles driving currently touring around the United States, seeing one is a bit of a rare sight.

However, Weinermobiles have toured the country since 1936, when Oscar Mayer's nephew came up with the idea as a way to bring smiles to people in Chicago during the Great Depression.

Marcelo Nylund, the Oscar Mayer hotdogger serving Central Pennsylvania residents this week, says he is excited to "ketchup" with customers and carry on the tradition.

"Everywhere you go you get smiles, even driving down the highway, people honk at you [and] people wave at you," said Nylund. "It's truly a once in a lifetime thing to see because its a 27 foot long hotdog. There is nothing quite like it."

Representatives with Oscar Mayer say those who stop by the Weinermobile can plan on snapping photos, grabbing a "Wiener Whistle" and enjoying a conversation and hot dog with Nylund and community members.

See below for information on this weekend's wiener stops and view a map of upcoming stops across the country here.

Saturday, March 12th

Stauffers of Kissel Hill

945 E Main St.

Mount Joy, PA

12:00- 4:00 PM

Sunday, March 13th