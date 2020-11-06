Organizers plan to demonstrate for racial equality at 8 locations across Lancaster County this weekend

Lancaster Stands Up said it is supporting volunteer efforts at planned rallies in eight different municipalities

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster Stands Up announced Thursday that it will host rallies calling for justice for George Floyd and systemic change at eight locations across Lancaster County this weekend.

"Over the past two weeks, millions of Americans of all races have been standing together for Black Lives and to demand long-overdue systemic change — in what social movement scholars have called the broadest protests in US history," the organization said in a press release. "It’s not just in the big cities. People are standing up everywhere.

"This weekend (June 12-14) in Lancaster County, at least eight #BlackLivesMatter actions will happen across the county."

The rallies will be held at the following locations, according to Lancaster Stands Up:

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

201 S. Mt. Joy St., Elizabethtown

Saturday, noon to 1 p.m.

31 E. Main St.

Friday, 4-6 p.m.

Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.

Market Square, Manheim

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Location To Be Determined

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.

Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave.

Sunday, 4-5 p.m.

4 E. Main St.

“Change is going to come, if we demand it together,” said Eliza Booth, an organizer with Lancaster Stands Up. “We have such a long way to go in this country to get to a destination of racial equality and racial harmony. But we are on that journey, and it means so much to see people standing up together for Black lives across our county.”

Event organizers ask all participants to wear facemasks and maintain a six-foot distance from others at the events, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.