One person seriously injured in rollover crash at Route 283 and Manheim Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A one-vehicle rollover crash closed a portion of Route 283 near the Manheim Pike Exit earlier today in Lancaster County, police say.

One person was seriously injured, Manheim Township Police say.

The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m., according to police. The roadway was closed for about an hour while the scene was cleared.

Police say a vehicle traveling south along the ramp between Manheim Pike and Route 283 East struck a cement barrier and rolled over onto the grass along the side of the ramp.

The driver of the vehicle, whom police did not identify, needed to be mechanically extracted from the wreckage. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the the crash, according to police.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue, Lancaster City Fire Department, and PennDOT all responded to the scene to assist. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.