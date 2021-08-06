x
Lancaster County

One person seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township

Police say the area around the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Jackson Drive will be closed for several hours while investigators reconstruct the crash.
Credit: Manheim Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Lancaster earlier today, according to Manheim Township Police.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Jackson Drive in Lancaster Township, police say.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours while investigators perform a crash reconstruction, police say.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.  

