One person dead after crash in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says one person is dead after a crash Sunday morning.
Officials say the call came in about a crash on the 3200 block of Marietta Avenue at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.
According to officials, during the crash, the car struck a utility pole and the porch of a house, causing the roof of the porch to collapse.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash, though, authorities are investigating.
