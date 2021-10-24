x
Lancaster County

One person dead after crash in West Hempfield Township

Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says the call about the crash came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says one person is dead after a crash Sunday morning.

Officials say the call came in about a crash on the 3200 block of Marietta Avenue at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, during the crash, the car struck a utility pole and the porch of a house, causing the roof of the porch to collapse.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash, though, authorities are investigating.

FOX43 will continue to update this article as more information is released.

