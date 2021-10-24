One person dead after crash in West Hempfield Township

Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says the call about the crash came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says one person is dead after a crash Sunday morning.

Officials say the call came in about a crash on the 3200 block of Marietta Avenue at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, during the crash, the car struck a utility pole and the porch of a house, causing the roof of the porch to collapse.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash, though, authorities are investigating.