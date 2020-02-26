One man injured in Lancaster shooting, police say

A 20-year-old male was shot in "the rear hip area" on the 700 block of Manor Street Tuesday night, police say. He's expected to recover. Police are investigating.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured Tuesday night on the 700 block of Manor Street.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:18 p.m. Officers dispatched to the area were advised that a victim had been taken from the scene to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The victim, a resident of Lancaster, sustained a gunshot wound to the rear hip area, police say.

The victim is expected to recover, according to police.

Officers at the scene located spent shell casings and discovered two parked vehicles had been damaged by gunfire, police say.

As of Wednesday morning, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made, according to police.