One Lancaster County fair cancels, another modifies schedule and admission policy due to COVID-19 fears

Organizers of the Solanco Fair said the event is cancelled, while the West Lampeter Fair will limit admission to those involved in exhibits, contests, or auctions

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Lancaster County fair announced its cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak, while the last one still scheduled to go on said it is limiting admission to exhibitors and bidders on animals at its livestock auction.

On Tuesday, organizers of the Solanco Fair announced on Facebook that the event, set for Sept. 16-18, was being cancelled this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The Solanco Fair hopes to return for its 72nd year in 2021, the announcement said.

"The residents of the Solanco community have made this agricultural event a successful and progressive southern end tradition for the past 71 years," the message said. "It is part of the heritage of Southern Lancaster County.

'It is with great sadness and disappointment that this decision was made. It was not an easy conclusion to reach. However, because of our great respect and appreciation for the residents of this area and the unwavering support that we have always enjoyed not only during fair week but throughout the year, we feel it is not only our top priority, but our responsibility to place the health and safety of each member of this community above all else."

The Solanco Fair joins fairs in Ephrata, Elizabethtown, and Denver, along with Farm Shows in New Holland and Manheim, in cancelling this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Its decision leaves just one fair left in Lancaster County this year: the West Lampeter Fair, set for Sept. 23-25.

But organizers of that event said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to limit access to the fair to those directly involved with exhibits or competitions or those bidding to buy project animals at the Youth Livestock Auction.

The fair's modified schedule includes:

Livestock shows of animals ready for market (steers, hogs, lambs, goats, and dairy beef)

Fair Queen competition

Crop and vegetable exhibits

Antique tractor displays, games, and pulls

Youth Market Auction of Livestock

Youth Encouragement Contest

Those who attend the Fair are asked to practice COVID-19 safety measures.