LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Ephrata Township Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police dispatched to the intersection of Royer Road and Meadow Valley Road for the crash.

There is no word on the extent of the person's injuries or if they were taken to the hospital.

Dispatch says Meadow Valley Road is closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.