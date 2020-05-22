One man dead in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man is dead after the truck he was driving crashes into a tree on Thursday night.
Crews were called to the 100 block of Greenville Road in West Cocalico Township just after 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say Mark Miller, 35, of Lititz, was driving a truck northbound along the 100 block of Greenville Road when he left the road and struck a tree.
Miller was extricated and taken to Reading Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police at 717-738-9200 ext 250.