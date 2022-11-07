One dead after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

Samuel Bradley Jr., 61, of Philadelphia was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County on Friday.

Officials say on Nov. 4, around 10:20 a.m. police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township.

At the scene of the crash, emergency responders found 61-year-old Samuel Bradley Jr. of Philadelphia. Bradley was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, an investigation found that Bradley was riding eastbound on Old Philadelphia Pike when his motorcycle struck the curb at the intersection of Chateau Hill, causing him to slide across the roadway.