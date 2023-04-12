Off-duty police officer helps save person's life at Lancaster County fitness center

Officer Derek Oleszczuk and a bystander performed CPR on a victim that had suffered a sudden cardiac event at a local fitness center, helping to save their life.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department on Wednesday recognized one of its officers for helping to save a person's life while off-duty in Ephrata.

Officer Derek Oleszczuk was at Vitality Athletics on North Reading Road when he saw a person there collapse after suffering a sudden cardiac event, the police department said in a press release.

Oleszczuk and another patron at the gym immediately began performing CPR on the victim, the police department said. He then assisted with the placement and operation of an automated external defibrillator, administering several shocks to the victim until EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility for hospital-based care, and had reportedly regained breathing and a pulse before being taken to the hospital, the police department said.

"Due to the quick actions of Officer Derek Oleszczuk and an involved bystander the victim survived this life-threatening event," the department said. "Congratulations to all for their involvement in this endeavor.