Northern Lancaster County Police warn anglers not to fish at privately owned pond in Penn Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are warning anglers looking to cast their lines into a privately owned pond in Penn Township: There's no fishing allowed there.

The police department said it has received several trespassing complaints at the pond, which is located near the Brookshire Development in Penn Township, just outside the borough of Manheim.

The property owners are in the process of getting proper signage, which will be enforced by police, the department said.