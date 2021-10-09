Lancaster DA: Police investigating death of New Holland woman as homicide

The body of Nora Sanchez, 65, was found in her home on Sept. 1, and an autopsy determined she died of strangulation, DA Heather Adams said this week.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced this week that police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old New Holland woman earlier this month as a homicide.

The body of Nora Sanchez was found Sept. 1 in her home on the 300 block of East Man Street in New Holland by police sent to conduct a welfare check, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

An autopsy conducted Sept. 2 determined Sanchez died of strangulation, with evidence of sexual assault.

No arrests have been made, Adams said.