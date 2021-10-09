x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster DA: Police investigating death of New Holland woman as homicide

The body of Nora Sanchez, 65, was found in her home on Sept. 1, and an autopsy determined she died of strangulation, DA Heather Adams said this week.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced this week that police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old New Holland woman earlier this month as a homicide.

The body of Nora Sanchez was found Sept. 1 in her home on the 300 block of East Man Street in New Holland by police sent to conduct a welfare check, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. 

An autopsy conducted Sept. 2 determined Sanchez died of strangulation, with evidence of sexual assault. 

No arrests have been made, Adams said.

"Investigators continue to progress through the case, but citizens should continue to be vigilant until an arrest is made," Adams said in a statement. "Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call the New Holland Borough Police Department at 717-354-4647."

RELATED: Police investigating death of Lancaster County woman

Download the FOX43 app

 