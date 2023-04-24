Man injured in early morning single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

Noah Keely, of Lancaster, was trapped inside a pickup truck that left the roadway and struck several objects, including a parked car, in Rothsville Saturday morning.

ROTHSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash that injured a man in Warwick Township on Saturday.

It occurred around 5 a.m. on the 2100 block of Main Street in Rothsville, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The vehicle involved, a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, left the roadway and struck a tree, a wall, a utility pole and a parked car before coming to rest, police said. The driver, identified as Noah Keely of Lancaster, was trapped inside the vehicle, according to police.

Keely later told investigators he was driving to work and traveling too fast. He said he missed the curve and drove off the roadway.

After being extracted from the pickup truck, Keely was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment, police said.

Police said Keely will be issued summary violations as a result of their investigation.