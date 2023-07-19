Police recover four stolen vehicles at Lancaster County auto auction

The vehicles were all reported stolen out of Philadelphia, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. They were recovered over a one-week span.

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department announced Wednesday that one of its officers serving with the Lancaster County Auto Theft Task Force recovered several stolen vehicles at the Manheim Auto Auction.

The four vehicles were recovered over a one-week span between July 6-13, NLCRPD said. All four were reported stolen out of Philadelphia.

The total value of the vehicles recovered is more than $67,000, according to police.

The vehicles recovered are:

a 2012 Buick Enclave valued at $4,600. Recovered July 6

a 2019 Hyundai Sonata valued at $15,600. Recovered July 7

a 2018 Tesla Model 3 valued at $23,600. Recovered July 12

a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 valued at $23,600. Recovered July 13

All of the vehicles were impounded by NLCRPD officers, pending "further determination of final disposition," the department said.