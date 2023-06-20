Northern Lancaster County Regional Police announce retirement of Chief David Steffen

A 44-year veteran of law enforcement, Steffen will retire on August 4. He'll be succeeded by NLCRPD Lt. Josh Kilgore.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) announced the upcoming retirement of its first and only police chief, David Steffen on Tuesday.

A 44-year veteran of law enforcement, Steffen will retire on August 4.

He will be succeeded by NLCRPD Lieutenant Josh Kilgore, the department also announced.

Steffen took over as chief of the NLCRPD when it was formed in January 2012, having previously completed 27 years of service with the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

This required the design and branding of the organization, in structure, policy, uniforms, equipment and, most importantly, the investment in its members, the department said.

NLCRPD has emerged as a recognized leader in progressive, professional, PLEAC-accredited full-service law enforcement. The utilization of technology, training, and career development of agency members are critical in the delivery of high-quality police services to over 42,500 residents.

Steffen identified his biggest career reward and achievement as the internal development of the NLCRPD as an organization.

The NLCRPD was the first agency in Lancaster County to post all policy directives on the agency web page and utilize an integrated platform for body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, booking and interview room imagery - which were done with audio capture to assure the best interest of justice.

A native of Fairview Township, York County, Steffen is a graduate of Red Land High School, with an associate of arts degree in police science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration.

He has also completed extensive coursework in criminal justice and criminal justice administration attending Pennsylvania State University and Elizabethtown College, alongside advanced police and command training from Penn State and Northwestern Universities.

Additionally, he has served as a member of the Executive Board of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, where he currently sits as the Executive Board Chair.

He is also a member of the Methadone Death Review Board and Heroin Task Force Committee of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programming, The Medical Marijuana Board, The Legislative Committee of the Pennsylvania Association of Chiefs of Police, and is the immediate past President of the Pennsylvania Associations of Regional Chiefs of Police Section of the IACP, Past President of the Central Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Steffen is looking forward to enjoying the pleasures of private life, travel, outdoor pursuits, fly fishing and spending time with his family, grandchildren and, most of all, his wife of over 43 years, Lisa.

Kilgore is a Lititz native and Warwick High School graduate who has been serving in law enforcement for 30 years, including the last 11 as a member of the newly formed NLCRPD.

A former member of the Lancaster County SERT team, Kilgore has served as the NLCRP's Lieutenant of Operations since 2020.

During his career, Kilgore developed and authored various policies and processes, including a leadership-based promotional system that is still used by the NLCRPD today.

Kilgore currently serves on the executive board for the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, and most recently was employed by Law Enforcement Accreditation Services (LEAS) as a professional consultant.

After thirty years in law enforcement, Kilgore continues to seek excellence in policing and is humbled to serve both the officers under his command and the respective communities of the NLCRPD.