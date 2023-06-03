Phone scammer nearly tricks elderly Lancaster County man out of giving away more than $50,000

The victim, who suffers from dementia, agreed to transfer payments in excess of $50,000 before a relative contacted his bank to void the transactions, police said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are warning residents to be wary of phone scammers after an elderly Penn Township resident nearly lost more than $50,000 earlier this week.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the victim suffers from dementia and is a resident at a senior housing facility in Penn Township. His daughter contacted police after learning of the scammer's attempt to defraud him out of more than $50,000.

According to police, the daughter reported that her father has been periodically contacted over the phone by the scammer, who asked the victim to transfer cash or check to a prespecified bank account.

The suspected scammer allegedly told the victim that he would be reimbursed in full and also provided with a new car of his choosing, police said.

The victim made payments in excess of $50,000, but avoided losing the money when a family member notified the bank to cancel all the transactions, according to police.