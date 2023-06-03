Phone scammer nearly tricks elderly Lancaster County man out of giving away more than $50,000

MANHEIM, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are warning residents to be wary of phone scammers after an elderly Penn Township resident nearly lost more than $50,000 earlier this week.
According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the victim suffers from dementia and is a resident at a senior housing facility in Penn Township. His daughter contacted police after learning of the scammer's attempt to defraud him out of more than $50,000.
According to police, the daughter reported that her father has been periodically contacted over the phone by the scammer, who asked the victim to transfer cash or check to a prespecified bank account.
The suspected scammer allegedly told the victim that he would be reimbursed in full and also provided with a new car of his choosing, police said.
The victim made payments in excess of $50,000, but avoided losing the money when a family member notified the bank to cancel all the transactions, according to police.
The police department reminded the public "that there are unscrupulous predators at work to steal from our vulnerable community members. Had it not been for the efforts of family members this loss would have occurred with little or no chance of recovery."