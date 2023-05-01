x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Police warn of potential phone scam targeting Good Samaritans

The scammer asks a victim to use their cell phone "to make an emergency call," but instead accesses the victim's bank account via Cash App to withdraw funds.
Credit: FOX43
scam_23

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County police department on Monday issued a warning to potential Good Samaritans: Beware of people who ask to use your cell phone to make "an emergency call."

They could be trying to scam you, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The department said it has received reports of a scam going around the area in which a suspected scammer asks a potential victim to use their cell phone "to make an emergency call to family, or along those lines."

Instead of making a phone call, the scammer accesses the victim's bank account via Cash App and makes a withdrawal of funds, according to police.

"Like the old saying—no good deed goes unpunished," the police department said. "Stay aware, and stay informed."

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Lancaster County man has three sheep stolen from his home

Before You Leave, Check This Out