Police warn of potential phone scam targeting Good Samaritans

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County police department on Monday issued a warning to potential Good Samaritans: Beware of people who ask to use your cell phone to make "an emergency call."

They could be trying to scam you, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The department said it has received reports of a scam going around the area in which a suspected scammer asks a potential victim to use their cell phone "to make an emergency call to family, or along those lines."

Instead of making a phone call, the scammer accesses the victim's bank account via Cash App and makes a withdrawal of funds, according to police.