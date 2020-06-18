Night work on Route 283 at Route 722 in Lancaster County next week will involve lane restrictions, PennDOT says

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on Route 283 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning, PennDOT said this week.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Travelers in the area of Route 283 at State Road (Route 722) in Lancaster County are advised that overnight work at the Landisville exit in East Hempfield Township next week will require traffic restrictions, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on Route 283 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning, so workers can remove overhangs and underdeck shielding from the bridge that carries State Road over the highway.

The work may be extended into the following Monday or Tuesday, if needed, PennDOT said.

The westbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722 was closed on June 8 for up to one month so the contractor can complete drainage, grading, realignment and reconstruction of the ramp, PennDOT said. The primary detour uses westbound Route 283 to the exit for Route 772 and Mount Joy/Manheim to return on eastbound Route 283 to Route 722 and State Road.

Motorists may consider using the exit for Route 741 and East Petersburg to access northbound Route 722, PennDOT said.

This work is part of an $18.5 million contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of Bedford County. The project includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.