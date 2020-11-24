Night work on 722 interchange in Lancaster County will result in lane closures on Route 283 in both directions tonight

The closures will go into effect tonight at 9 and will be lifted tomorrow at 6 a.m., according to PennDOT.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures in both directions of Route 283 in Lancaster County while work continues on widening and rebuilding the Route 722 interchange at the Landisville Exit.

The closures go into effect tonight at 9 p.m., PennDOT said.

At 11 p.m., westbound Route 283 traffic will be detoured off at the Landisville exit ramp and back onto the highway using the on-ramp, according to PennDOT.

At 11:30 p.m., rolling stops will be implemented on eastbound Route 283 as it approaches the interchange.

These restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, PennDOT said.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the project, according to PennDOT. Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.