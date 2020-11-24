Night work on 722 interchange in Lancaster County will result in lane closures on Route 283 in both directions tonight

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that there will be lane closures in both directions of Route 283 in Lancaster County while work continues on widening and rebuilding the Route 722 interchange at the Landisville Exit.
The closures go into effect tonight at 9 p.m., PennDOT said.
At 11 p.m., westbound Route 283 traffic will be detoured off at the Landisville exit ramp and back onto the highway using the on-ramp, according to PennDOT.
At 11:30 p.m., rolling stops will be implemented on eastbound Route 283 as it approaches the interchange.
These restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, PennDOT said.
The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the project, according to PennDOT. Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.
This work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.