New Sheetz store in Lancaster County opens today

The new store, located at 2539 Willow Street Pike in Lancaster, is now open for business, the convenience store company said in a press release. "Sheetz is deeply committed to supporting the local communities Sheetz serves," the company said. "Sheetz will donate $2,500 donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, an organization committed to reducing hunger in 27 counties across central Pennsylvania.

"Additionally, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. As a proud supporter of Special Olympics for over 20 years, Sheetz extends its support through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers."



This new location offers Sheetz’s award-winning Made-to-Order menu on its unique touch-screen order terminals where customers will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.



As a result of the pandemic and its current spike in states across its footprint, Sheetz is encouraging social distancing throughout all of its locations, requiring all employees to wear masks, conducting employee wellness checks before every shift and has implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more.



Sheetz currently operates 614 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.