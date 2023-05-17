Lancaster County limousine driver accused of fleeing from police after incident at local Wawa

Nathan Taylor, 37, also allegedly assaulted an officer and was charged with failure to register as a sex offender with Pennsylvania State Police, authorities claim.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A disturbance at a Wawa and a burned out headlight on a limousine led to a slew of charges against a Lancaster County driver last month, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Nathan D. Taylor, 37, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police after authorities claim he fled from an attempted traffic stop at 3:53 a.m. on April 9 on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East.

Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a report of a disturbance at a Wawa store. The suspect in the alleged disturbance was reportedly driving a black 2002 Cadillac Limousine, according to police.

Responding officers observed the limo traveling west on Lincoln Highway East and noted it had an inoperable headlamp, police claim.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored emergency lights and sirens and continued driving to the 1800 block of Lincoln Highway East, eventually stopping on South Eastland Drive, according to police.

Police took Taylor, who was driving the limo, into custody after charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude police.

While at the East Lampeter Township Police station, authorities claim, Taylor assaulted an officer who was attempting to secure him in handcuffs for transport to arraignment. As a result, Taylor was additionally charged with a count of indecent assault.

He was arraigned on the charges and incarcerated in lieu of $3,000 cash bail ($2000 for the fleeing/eluding and $1000 for indecent assault).

A follow-up investigation determined that Taylor is listed as a sex offender on the Vermont and Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry, so police filed an additional charge against him for failure to register his status as a sex offender with Pennsylvania State Police.

Taylor was arraigned on the new charge before MDJ B. Denise Commins, who set bail at $250,000 cash.