Naked man assaults officer in Warwick Township

The man was restrained and handcuffed after assaulting the officer. He was then taken into custody and a hospital for evaluation and an appropriate level of care.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A naked man was arrested after assaulting an officer in Warwick Township Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At around 12:16 p.m., police were dispatched for a reported man down call. The man who was reported was estimated to be in his 60's wearing a red shirt and brown shorts.

Police found the man matching the description, except for his shirt and shorts were removed.