Naked man assaults officer in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A naked man was arrested after assaulting an officer in Warwick Township Sunday afternoon, according to police.
At around 12:16 p.m., police were dispatched for a reported man down call. The man who was reported was estimated to be in his 60's wearing a red shirt and brown shorts.
Police found the man matching the description, except for his shirt and shorts were removed.
The man was restrained and handcuffed after assaulting the officer. He was then taken into custody and a hospital for evaluation and an appropriate level of care, according to police.