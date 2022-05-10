Music For Everyone will soon bring refurbished pianos back to downtown Lancaster

The nonprofit group's "Keys For the City" project is now in its 13th year of bringing music to the downtown area.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County nonprofit group is bringing back its popular "Keys to the City" piano distribution in downtown Lancaster.

On Friday, May 20, Music For Everyone will once again distribute refurbished pianos at several locations around the city.

"Keys to the City" is now in its 13th year, Music For Everyone said on its website.

This year, a record 18 pianos will be placed in various downtown locations. Each piano has a custom paint job done by a different local artist or organization, Music For Everyone said.

In a new twist this year, two of the pianos have a specific theme – each serving a larger purpose toward the community, Music For Everyone said.

One piano's theme spotlights the "Songs for Justice" project, while the other highlights the 2021 Extraordinary Give's "Pursuit of Equity" competition.

See below for a list of pianos, along with the artist that designed them and their locations downtown:

The Mussertown Neighbors Piano: Shauna Yorty, 425 S. Shippen St.

The MFE Community Piano: Fonk Shack Art Collective, 30 W. Orange St.

The YWCA Piano: Key Ferguson, 110 N. Lime St.

The CH&E Construction Piano: Stacia Hummel, 53 McGovern Ave.

The Pursuit of Equity Piano: Keisha Finnie, 42 N. Prince St.

The Songs for Justice Piano: The Switchboard Collective, 225 N. Queen St.

The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition Piano: Ellie Cochran, 5 N. Duke St.

The Willow Valley Communities Piano: Chris Carrao and Kelly Loy, 106 S. Queen St.

The American Music Theatre Piano: McCaskey High School, 49 W. Chestnut St.

The Tellus360 Piano: Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School, 24 E. King St.

The Lancaster County Community Foundation Piano: Andy Metz Penn Square

The Lancaster Central Market Piano: Claudia Rojas, 22 E. Chestnut St.

The Lancaster Arts Hotel Piano: Adam Serrano, 300 Harrisburg Ave.

The Church World Service Piano: Erica Millner, 308 Lincoln Highway

The Samuel Walton and Clayton Stief Memorial Piano: Ashley Kendrick Kennedy, 135 N. Lime St.

The Atlee Hall Piano: King Elementary School, 100 N. Queen St.

The C Note Piano: Andrew Silvus, 555 N. Charlotte St.