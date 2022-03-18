Lancaster muralist brings music and color to Vine Street

Kearasten Jordan is one of several artists commissioned by local arts organization Music for Everyone to create a music-themed mural in the Red Rose City.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster is becoming a bit more musical these days, at least in its street art aesthetics.

Local artist Kearasten Jordan is one of several painters and artists commissioned by local arts organization Music for Everyone to create a music-themed mural in the Red Rose City.

Jordan's work is slowly beginning to brighten up the side of the Penn Square Garage on Vine Street, with different shades of purple filling in the music notes and hands painted on her rectangular, concrete canvas.

However, the real story of the piece is something Jordan says most people may not notice at first glance.

"The lines where the piano keys are actually are actually a map of the city, so once it's finished...I want to put music notes where all the other murals are on parking garages," she said.

Music for Everyone commissioned several murals across downtown Lancaster to help translate the transformative and uniting power of music to the local community.

The projects are something new for the organization, who traditionally spreads its message by leaving its "Keys to the City" pianos in various public spaces. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Music for Everyone decided something less tangible is safer for the community at this time.

Still, the murals serve as a visual reminder of the connective power of the arts, especially during the past two difficult years.