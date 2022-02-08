Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster

The project will feature three buildings in total. One will be a medical facility and the other two will feature apartments, as well as retail and restaurant space.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster.

Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets.

The project will feature three buildings in total. One will be a medical facility and the other two will feature apartments, as well as retail and restaurant space.

The facility is meant to provide more accessible health care to those in need.

"This is gonna be a cutting edge facility for the people that live in the city, people that may be underprivileged or they don't have insurance, they'll be able to come right here," said Executive Medical Director of Innovation Vito Dicamillo. "This is really the facility for every person."

This is the latest in a series of significant investments in Lancaster City. Recent projects include partnerships with government agencies, local businesses, and other organizations to develop the Northwest Gateway, one of the most expensive improvement projects in the city's history.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital also recently expanded access to inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment across the region.