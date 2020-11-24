Multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County injures at least 4 people

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people Tuesday in Warwick Township.
According to police, the crash occurred around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of Millport Road and Route 501.
A total of three vehicles were involved, and four people were injured, police say.
The crash was initially reported as a crash with entrapment.
Police had no other information about the extent of injuries or those involved.
There were no further details available at this time.
FOX43 will update the story as more information becomes available.