Multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County injures at least 4 people

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people Tuesday in Warwick Township.

According to police, the crash occurred around 1:53 p.m. at the intersection of Millport Road and Route 501.

A total of three vehicles were involved, and four people were injured, police say.

The crash was initially reported as a crash with entrapment.

Police had no other information about the extent of injuries or those involved.

There were no further details available at this time.