Exelon will test emergency warning system at Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility on Thursday

During the 2-minute test, which scheduled for 10 a.m., a brief tone will sound, followed by the words “this is a test, this is a test," the company said.

DRUMORE, Pa. — The Exelon Generation Company announced that it will test the emergency warning system at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Drumore, Lancaster County on Thursday.

During the test, which scheduled for approximately 10 a.m., a brief tone will sound, followed by the words “this is a test, this is a test," the company said.

The test will last approximately two minutes.

No action by the public or any county or local emergency organization is necessary during the test, Exelon said.

The system, designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run, consists of six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility.

These poles were installed by the company in 2003 in Drumore Township in Lancaster County and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County to serve as an additional method of warning the public, Exelon said.

"As part of Muddy Run’s comprehensive emergency preparedness plans, the system is sounded every three months, on the second Thursday of January, April, July and October of each year at approximately 10 a.m.," Exelon said.

Before each of these soundings, Exelon sends notifications to area authorities informing them of the test.