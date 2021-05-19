Mountville Days carnival is back after being cancelled in 2020

The largest fundraiser for the Mountville Fire Department, runs May 19 - 22 at Froelich Park in Mountville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Mountville Days carnival is back, after being cancelled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the family friendly event is May 19-22 at Froelich Park in Mountville Borough and is the largest fundraiser of the year for the all volunteer Mountville Fire Department.

Event organizers say they want to offer a safe, fun way for the community to support the first department.