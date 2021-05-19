x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Lancaster County

Mountville Days carnival is back after being cancelled in 2020

The largest fundraiser for the Mountville Fire Department, runs May 19 - 22 at Froelich Park in Mountville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Mountville Days carnival is back, after being cancelled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the family friendly event is May 19-22 at Froelich Park in Mountville Borough and is the largest fundraiser of the year for the all volunteer Mountville Fire Department.

Event organizers say they want to offer a safe, fun way for the community to support the first department.  

All rides will be periodically sanitized and sanitizing stations are placed around the park as well.

Related Articles