Mount Hope Winery & Estate to host 'Burn Your 2020 Calendar' party

The event, scheduled for Jan. 15-16, will allow visitors to burn their calendars "in a symbolic gesture to leave it all behind and celebrate better times in 2021."

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Let's face it: 2020 was a year most people will be happy to have behind them.

The Mount Hope Estate & Winery -- home of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire -- has come up with a novel idea to mark 2020's passing.

The Lancaster County business said Monday it is planning a "Burn Your 2020 Calendar" party at the Taproom & Grille on Jan. 15 and 16.

"From 4-8 p.m. both days, visitors are welcome to join us outside the Taproom & Grille, situated between Swashbuckler Brewery and Mount Hope Winery, bring their 2020 calendars and burn them in a symbolic gesture to leave it all behind and celebrate better times in 2021," the business said in a press release.

Patrons are invited to enjoy a Happy Hour from 4-8 p.m. on both days, with specials on cocktails from the Taproom bar. A menu including Turkey Chili, choice of Crabby or Short Rib Pull-Aparts and more will also be available, the winery said.

The celebration continues with event-only savings on Mount Hope Wines, Swashbuckler Brewing Company Beers, Lancaster County Ciders and Spirits Distilling Company spirits to go.

"So, let’s pull it together, leave 2020 in ashes and look ahead to 2021 when we can again Live Free, Dine Well and Drink Craft," the winery said.