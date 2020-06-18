Motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

The motorcycle driver succumbed to his injuries on scene, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one man died on Tuesday in Fulton Township after a crash between his motorcycle and an SUV.

Clinton Bibbus, of Quarryville, died on June 16 after he lost control of his motorcycle at a curve, left his lane, and crashed into an oncoming vehicle head-on, police say.

According to the police investigation, Bibbus was traveling westbound on Black Barren Road at high speed and applied the emergency brake as he approached a curve but couldn't stay in his lane and struck an SUV that was traveling eastbound.

Police say Bibbus died on the scene as a result of his injuries.