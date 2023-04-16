x
Lancaster County

Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Lancaster County

Officials say Travis Mayer was driving one of two motorcycles involved in the crash at the intersection of River and Turnpike Roads in Conoy Township.
Credit: Lancaster County Forensic Center

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a man died after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car on Saturday afternoon.

The county coroner's office declared Travis Mayer, 37, dead on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Officials say Mayer of Bainbridge was driving one of two motorcycles involved in the crash at the intersection of River and Turnpike Roads in Conoy Township.

At this time, police have not shared any information about the crash's circumstances.

Mayer was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center; his cause and manner of death are pending.

There is no information about any of the other people involved in the crash.

