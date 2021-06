According to police, the victim lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and crossed into the path of the on-coming vehicle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that left one person dead in Penn Township on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Rosario-Paredes was struck by a pickup truck after he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and crossed into the path of the on-coming vehicle. on the 100 block of Auction Road.