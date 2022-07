Officials say the fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Motel guests are looking for a new place to stay after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday evening.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, Motel 6 officials in East Lampeter Township are finding new accommodations for guests after a fire caused the establishment to be evacuated.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire, but the American Red Cross is responding.