Vehicle crash leaves more than 1,000 without power

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are left without power after a vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The electric company expects power to be restored by 6:30 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are left without power after a vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The electric company expects power to be restored by 6:30 p.m.
Paid Advertisement