Lancaster main jailed for up to 10 years for sexual assault of juvenile girl

Moises Gomez, 48, was convicted in February of sexually assaulting a girl in 2014 and 2015, when she was between the ages of 8 and 9.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison following his conviction in February for the aggravated indecent assault of a child that was less than 13 years old, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Moises Gomez, 48, of the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle to a term of five to 10 years in state prison at a hearing Monday.

A jury found Gomez guilty of felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors.

Gomez must register as a lifetime sex offender through Megan’s Law and pay $4,960 in restitution, according to the DA's Office.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Collo prosecuted the case.

“It’s appropriate there’s a mandatory minimum (five years) for this offense (aggravated indecent assault of a minor less than 13),” Collo said during the sentencing hearing. “The offense speaks for itself.”

Collo laid out during trial that the defendant’s course of conduct happened more than once and over a course of time after the victim moved from the Dominican Republic to the United States, living with the defendant.

The abuse occurred when the victim was between eight and nine years old, approximately from 2014 through 2015, according to the evidence presented at trial.

Manor Township Police received a child welfare report from Children and Youth Services on Feb. 11, 2020, stating the sexual abuse by the defendant. Interviews with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance revealed the abuse occurred in the 900 block of W. Fairway Drive, Manor Township.

“This wasn’t an isolated incident,” Sponaugle said before ordering sentence. “This went on for two years.”

Sponaugle noted the defendant declined a plea deal and instead decided to “roll the dice, as is his right, to be judged by a jury of his peers,” which found him guilty on all charges.