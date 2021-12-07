Mobile home, vehicle damaged in Lancaster County shots-fired incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that damaged a mobile home and a vehicle in Lancaster County.
The incident occurred around 11:44 p.m. on Sunday in the Hemlock Acres Trailer Park in Rapho Township, according to Manheim Borough Police.
Responding officers discovered that several rounds had struck a mobile home and a vehicle parked outside, police say.
No one was struck by any of the rounds that were fired.
Initial investigative efforts revealed the rounds were fired from a suspect that was outside of the home, according to police. The home and vehicle appear to have been individually targeted, and no other homes struck during the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Manheim Borough Police Department at 717-665-2481.