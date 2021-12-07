Mobile home, vehicle damaged in Lancaster County shots-fired incident

The incident occurred Sunday at 11:44 p.m. in the Hemlock Acres Trailer Park off Cider Press Road in Rapho Township. Manheim Borough Police are investigating.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that damaged a mobile home and a vehicle in Lancaster County.

The incident occurred around 11:44 p.m. on Sunday in the Hemlock Acres Trailer Park in Rapho Township, according to Manheim Borough Police.

Responding officers discovered that several rounds had struck a mobile home and a vehicle parked outside, police say.

No one was struck by any of the rounds that were fired.

Initial investigative efforts revealed the rounds were fired from a suspect that was outside of the home, according to police. The home and vehicle appear to have been individually targeted, and no other homes struck during the incident.