Officials ask for help searching for missing woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville Borough Police are asking for help finding a Lancaster County woman who they say is missing and endangered.
Officials say 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue in Millersville.
At the time she was last seen, Carl was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, driving a mint green 2014 Subaru Impreza with a long scratch along the right side of it.
If seen, police are asking for people to call 911 or Millersville Borough PD at 717-872-4657.