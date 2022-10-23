Officials ask for help searching for missing woman

Officials say 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue in Millersville Borough.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville Borough Police are asking for help finding a Lancaster County woman who they say is missing and endangered.

Officials say 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue in Millersville.

At the time she was last seen, Carl was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, driving a mint green 2014 Subaru Impreza with a long scratch along the right side of it.