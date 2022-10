Savion Patterson, 14, was last seen at his home on New Holland Avenue early Saturday morning, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Lancaster.

Savion Patterson, 14, was last seen on the front porch of his home on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Lancaster police.

"His family is eager to have him home safe and sound, as soon as possible," the police department said in a press release.