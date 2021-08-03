Police: Columbia girl is reported missing for third time in a month

Jasmine Ober, 17, was reported missing by her mother on Sunday. She was previously found in Harrisburg after running away from home, police say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing for the third time in a month.

Jasmine Ober, 17, was reported missing on Sunday by her mother, police say.

Ober was first reported missing on February 8, when she was seen leaving home carrying two large bags, according to police. Ober reportedly contacted her mother a few days later and promised to return home, but was reported missing a second time after she did not follow through on her promise, police say.

She was located in Harrisburg shortly after that, according to police.