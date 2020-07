Melvin Sanders was found Monday after disappearing from Countryside Lane in Warwick Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m.: Melvin Sanders has been located, police say.

Original Story

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said Monday they are searching for a missing 91-year-old man.

Melvin Sanders was last seen at a home on Countryside Lane in Warwick Township, police say.

He was wearing a black shirt, tan pants, a tan bucket hat, and brown shoes, according to police.