Dereje Waldemariam, 29, was last seen Monday in Media, police said. He has a mental health diagnosis and is considered an endangered missing person.

MEDIA, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lancaster man.

Dereje Waldemariam, 29, is considered an endangered missing person. He was last seen on Monday in Media, Delaware County.

Waldemariam is diagnosed with mental health issues, police said. He has a shaved haircut, unlike the photo of him above.