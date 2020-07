Chloe Milotte, aka Love Collazo-Giles, has not been since in a week, according to Columbia Police. She may be in the York area.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Columbia woman.

Chloe Milotte, also know as Love Collazo-Giles, has not been seen for about a week, and her family would like her to be listed as a missing person, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Anyone who has seen her since Wednesday or knows where she may be is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735.