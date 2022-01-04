Officials searching for missing man in Lancaster County

Officials say no one has spoken to or seen the man since Dec. 28, who left his belongings at work, and hasn't checked into his hotel room recently.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Earl Township Police are looking for a Lancaster County man last seen in late December.

Officials say no one has spoken to or seen 54-year-old Eric Adams since Dec. 28.

Adams left his belongings at work, and hasn't checked into his hotel room recently, according to police.

Police also say Adams' cellphone is no longer in service.

Adams drives a maroon 2016 Ford Mustang with the license plate number LMW1983, which is missing.