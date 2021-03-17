Police in Lancaster County searching for missing Adamstown man

Edward D. Stoudt, 80, was last seen leaving home this morning, police say. He is driving a red 2015 BMW X3 SUV with PA registration GJJ-6035.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for an elderly man who has been missing from his Adamstown home since this morning.

Edward D. Stoudt, 80, left around 10:30 a.m. in a red BMW SUV and has not returned home, his family reported to police.

Stoudt suffers from health issues and is believed to be in the Lancaster/Berks County area, police say.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a red and blue flannel shirt, gray sneakers, and a black leather jacket with a fur collar, according to police.

His 2015 BMW X3 has PA registration GJJ-6035.